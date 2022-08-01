SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday, that two people were found dead inside of a car on Sunday in the area of the McKinney Fire.

The bodies were found inside of vehicle, located in a driveway, along Doggett Creek Road off of Highway 96 and north of Klamath River, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The McKinney fire has caused more than 2,000 nearby residents to flee their homes and has left thousands more on standby, according to evacuation orders and warnings made by the sheriff’s office.

As of Sunday the fire has burned over 50,000 acres as thunderstorms and other severe weather in the area fueled the fire over the weekend.

The fire still stands at 0% containment with five fire crews, 12 engines and several rotor and fixed winged aerial vehicles fighting the McKinney Fire.