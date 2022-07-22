PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Auburn reported on Friday that two teens from Placer County were killed in a solo car crash along State Route 193 on Thursday.

CHP said that a 16-year-old male from Loomis and a 18-year-old male from Lincoln were involved in the 10:11 p.m. crash.

The crash also set the car on fire, which was entirely burned, according to to CHP.

The two males were driving in a white 2010 Mini Cooper westbound on State Route 193 when the driver lost control of the vehicle west of Dutch Court and struck a tree, according to CHP.

CHP said that the vehicles speed may have been a contributing factor of the crash.

A toxicology report may report if drugs or alcohol were also a contributing factor, but CHP said they do not believe either contributed to the crash.