(KTXL) — Two backcountry skiers were injured in an avalanche on Thursday just outside the ski area of Heavenly Mountain Resort, the ski resort confirmed on Friday.

Local search-and-rescue teams along with a ski patrol team from Heavenly assisted in rescuing the two injured skiers.

– Video above: Residents digging out of the snow

“Guests who wish to access backcountry terrain from the resort are encouraged to do so through designated access points only, which often provide important warnings and may provide snow condition/avalanche danger information or the phone numbers for Sierra Avalanche Center or similar organizations,” Heavenly wrote in a new release.

The resort said that their ski patrol teams typically do not patrol outside of the ski area boundaries “given the large amount of terrain outside” the boundaries.