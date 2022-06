WINTERS, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teens were killed near Winters on Thursday after crashing their ATV’s into a tree, according to CHP Solano.

CHP said that three teens between the age of 14 and 15 were riding their ATV’s when they collided with a tree along a private road at Margaret Lane and Holmes Lane.

The third teen sustained minor injuries and drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in any of the three crashes, according to CHP.