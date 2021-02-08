Two teens arrested in connection with explosions heard in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested over the weekend after loud booms rocked Elk Grove neighborhoods for weeks.

The Elk Grove Police Department said back in late December it was investigating reports of “large, explosive-type sounds” heard by residents at night.

Over the weekend, police said another large explosion was reported but this time a resident was able to give officers information about a vehicle associated with the incident.

Officers stopped the vehicle with two 17-year-olds inside in the area of Lockford Way and East Park Drive, according to police.

Police said they found what they called multiple M-80-style explosives in the vehicle, as well as items used to create explosives.

Both teenagers were arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Juvenile Hall on various charges.

Elk Grove police say they are still investigating the explosions and anyone who has information about them should call 916-714-5115.