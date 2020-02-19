Live Now
Two teens arrested in Tulare County library fire that killed firefighter; another crew member still missing

PORTERVILLE, California (KGPE/KSEE) — The Porterville Fire Department released the name of the firefighter killed in the Porterville library fire Tuesday.

Raymond Figueroa, 35 (Photo Courtesy: Porterville Fire Department)

Tuesday’s blaze started shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Thurman and Main Street.

The man killed has been identified as Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa, 35.

He started with the department in 2017.

Additionally, firefighter Patrick Jones, 25, is still missing. He’s been with the department since 2017.

Two 13-year-olds have been arrested and booked on arson and manslaughter charges. Authorities said they set the fire.

No other information was immediately available.

