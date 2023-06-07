(KTXL) — According to the sheriff’s office, Tuolumne County Sheriff Search and Rescue carried out two river recoveries of two 22-year-old women on Saturday.

Search and rescue crews first responded to the Clavey River off Cottonwood Road after an Unmanned Ariel Vehicle spotted the body of a deceased woman about 400 yards downstream from the Clavey Bridge.

Once the woman was recovered from the river, she was identified as a 22-year-old woman who was last seen on May 29 being swept down river.

“Swiftwater-trained SAR members used a safety line to descend to the river’s edge where they used additional safety lines, and downstream safeties to enter the water and recover the woman,” the sheriffs wrote in a news release. “Once the woman was out of the water, CHP helicopter H40 assisted by hoisting the woman to the bridge where the TCSO coroner was able to continue their investigation.”

During their first recovery operation, a report came in of a 22-year-old woman who had been swept downstream along the South Fork of the Tuolumne River and had not resurfaced.

She was later spotted in the river below the Highway 120 bridge and was moved to the river’s edge once SAR crews responded.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office coroner’s office has now taken over the investigation for both women.

“We can’t say it enough, be extremely cautious around waterways in Tuolumne County,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “The rivers are flowing fast, high and the water is cold. These unsafe river conditions will continue well into the summer due to the unprecedented snowfall we received over the winter.”