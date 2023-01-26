SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On the day that five former Memphis police officers were charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, his brother said that he can’t help but wish the same outcome for them.

“You want my truth?… I hope they die,” Jamal Dupree, who lives in Sacramento, said to FOX 40 News after Tennessee prosecutors announced the charges against the five recently-fired officers.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Demond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were indicted by a grand jury and taken into custody in connection with the Jan. 10 death of Nichols.

Nichols, who was 29, died three days after a traffic stop by Memphis Police that left him severely injured in a hospital.

His family’s legal team said Nichols was returning to his parent’s home after taking pictures when he was stopped.

The five officers were each charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping resulting in bodily injury, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression, according to Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy, who announced the charges on Jan. 26.

Following the district attorney’s announcement, attorneys for Desmond Mills and Emmitt Martin III held a news conference on behalf of their clients.

The attorney for Mills said that he’ll be posting bond and is in the process of being released.

William Massey, Martin’s attorney, said of the former officers that “one of their worst fears is that something like this would happen on their watch.”

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee has launched its own investigation of Nichols’ death.

On Friday, January 27, officials will release video of the police stop that led to the death of Nichols.

Dupree, who still lives in Sacramento, says that he is glad to see the former officers held accountable for their actions, but adds that he and his family will not be satisfied until they are convicted.

“It doesn’t really mean nothing at this time until they’re actually found guilty for the actual charges. There’s a good chance they can walk free from this,” Dupree said.

“My brother’s last words were screaming for my mom, and they didn’t care.”