SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – UC Davis track superstar, Brianna Weidler, is making strides. The sophomore is headed to the national stage to compete in the 5000-meter race for the Aggies.

“I’m excited for nationals. I didn’t expect to qualify this year,” Weidler said.

“Her maturity when she’s racing a 5K is phenomenal,” said UC Davis track and field coach Emma Peterson. “She places herself in the right position. She doesn’t lose too much energy early on going in an out racing in outside lanes. She’s just very composed. And that has helped her run faster and faster throughout the year.”

At the NCAA Regional, the Big West Champion clinched the 12th and final spot in the 5000-meter to solidify a spot at nationals.

The sophomore added: “Placing the top 12 was really surprising to me because I knew I was going to be racing against some really talented girls and everyone pretty much had an equal shot at qualifying for nationals and especially because it was my first time racing in a regional track meet.”

Weidler, isn’t new to the spotlight. She won the Big West cross country title in 2022 and was named the sport’s freshman of the year in 2021.

“I enjoyed racing in high school but I put a lot of pressure on myself to perform really well because I was in a very competitive team and I just really wanted to be with those girls and I put a lot of stress on myself going into every single race,” Weidler said.

“I didn’t have as much fun with it but when I got into college I realized it was just part of the process and I put a lot less pressure on myself. I realized with a better mind set of racing is all that mattered. Just having fun with it. Once that led me to just feeling better in races in trusting my training than I just have a lot more fun with it.”

With the success, the Temecula native credits the support from her family and friends.

“My twin is my biggest supporter. My twin and my mom,” Weidler continued. “My twin is always texting me and following my races. She’s seriously my best friend so it’s a lot of fun… I realized through my experiences this past year how important the team is for me. All my friends it makes the biggest difference.”

And while her friends and family are pushing her to be the best version of herself, in return she’s motivating them.

“I think just seeing how inspired they’ve all been by what Bri’s been doing has raised the level of our group. Everybody trains together and has a really positive attitude,” Peterson said.

The sophomore heads to Austin, Texas this week with modest expectations.

“My goal would be top 20s. Ideal biggest goal would be top 18. It’s a very tough race so I’m just excited to do my best.”