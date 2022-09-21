DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — UC Davis shared on Tuesday that Monday’s storm caused widespread damage across the university’s campus.

Crews began addressing power outages, internet outages and flooding in several of the buildings campuses on Wednesday, according to UC Davis.

UC Davis said that an underground transformer near Mrak Hall failed just after 5 p.m. on Monday and caused nine other buildings to lose power.

Thirty-one buildings were also without internet, according to the university.

Flooding was also seen in Memorial Union, in two pedestrian tunnels on La Rue Road and a large sycamore tree fell onto a cottage on La Rue Road.

“We’re not really designed to handle that much rain in that short of a time,” said Tyson Mantor, assistant director of the Arboretum and Public Garden.

A new transformer was installed and power was expected to be restored by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.