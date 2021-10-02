Underwear repeatedly left on car’s windshield prompts concern

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One North Oak Park resident has reason for concern after they found underwear had been left on the windshield of their car several times in early September.

The Sacramento Police Department said they are stepping up patrols in the neighborhood as a response. Police said they have not identified the person responsible or the motive behind the occurrences.

Police said they are investigating the matter. Anyone who has information or sees any suspicious activity are asked to call the department at 916-808-5471.