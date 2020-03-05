Union Mine High School tells parents of possible coronavirus exposure in community

EL DORADO, Calif. (KTXL) — Union Mine High School has notified parents that a member of the school’s community may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

“It has come to our attention that a member of the UMHS learning community has been notified of possible exposure while traveling,” Principal Paul Neville wrote in an email sent to families on Wednesday.

There were no additional details in the email about the person’s identity or their travels.

Neville says county public health officials have not found any evidence indicating a threat of exposure on campus.

El Dorado County has no confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The principal says crews are on campus to clean the facilities.