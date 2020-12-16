US health officials OK another rapid virus test

This image provided by Abbott Laboratories show the company’s BinaxNOW Ag Card COVID-19 home test. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, authorized home use of the credit-card size test made by Abbott Laboratories. The company says it will sell the test kit for $25 online and plans to ship 30 million in the U.S. by the end of March next year. No prescription is required. (Abbott Laboratories via AP)

WASHINGTON — U.S. health officials have given the OK to another rapid coronavirus test that people can use to screen themselves at home.

Abbott Laboratories said Wednesday the Food and Drug Administration authorized home use of its credit-card size test that detects coronavirus infections. The company says it will sell the test kit for $25 through an app and plans to ship 30 million in the U.S. over the first three months of 2021.

A day earlier, the FDA signed off on a similar test developed by an Australian company that was the first over-the-counter coronavirus home test in the U.S. The company says its test would sell for $30. Initial supplies will be limited to an estimated 3 million next month.

Abbott’s BinaxNOW Ag Card test comes with a nasal swab, developing solution and test strip. The test delivers results in about 20 minutes and users can connect with a testing consultant through an app to answer questions about their results. Parents can use the test to screen children 2 years old and up.