Vacaville teen stabbed to death while visiting Honolulu

HONOLULU (KRON/KHON2) — A Bay Area teen was stabbed to death while on vacation in Honolulu earlier this week.

Elian DeLaCerda, 19, was killed on Tuesday in Waikiki. He died from a stab wound to the chest.

The 19-year-old was from Fresno but lived in Vacaville.

Witnesses say DeLaCerda and the suspect, 21-year-old Oscar Cardona, were fighting near what is called “The Wall” in Waikiki.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as DeLaCerda on Wednesday.

Cardona was arrested and charged on Thursday with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal stabbing.

His bail is set at $1 million.

Family of the victim wasn’t ready to talk, but released a statement regarding their loss.

“Elian DeLaCerda, a sweet and kindhearted young man who’s 19 turning 20 in August. He is from Fresno, California Elian leaves behind both parents, stepparents, grandparents, two brothers and two sisters. He is a son, grandson, brother, cousin, and friend. He is loved by many people who are praying for justice.”

Courtesy: Lovely Margie

The fatal stabbing and the increase in tourism have many in the community calling for action.

According to HPD Crimemapping, 36 crimes were reported in Waikiki within a half-mile radius of the stabbings — a block from the police substation — for the week of May 12 and May 19. That number jumped to 46 the following week.

SHOPO president Malcolm Lutu said violent crimes aren’t trending but admits patrols during late night hours aren’t as frequent.

“We might have to do a little bit of adjusting,” Lutu said. “Maybe with certain other units maybe helping out during peak hours. But as you know, (the stabbing) wasn’t during peak hours. So it will probably stay the same, and officers would do the best they can out there.”