EDGEWOOD TAHOE, Nevada (KTXL) – Go behind the scenes with Vallejo native, and 6x MLB All- pitcher CC Sabathia on the links this weekend in South Lake Tahoe for the celebrity golf tournament.

“I think about golf every single day,” Sabthia said. “Trying to figure out an outfit, shoes or whatever… I finished dead last the first year, top 75 last year and so hopefully I’m top 50 this year.”

Catch the World Series champion’s mic’d up moments during the practice round of the American Century Championship.

The 34th annual celebrity golf tournament brings out roughly 90 stars to Edgewood Gold Course in South Lake Tahoe.

Stars like 4x NBA champion Stephen Curry, former Dallas quarterback Tony Romo, comedian Ray Romano to name a few are among the field.