ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Parks, Recreation and Libraries shared on Wednesday that there has been an increased number of acts of vandalism in city parks that has amounted to over $20,000 in damages.

The city said that it is common to see increased vandalism during the summer months, but this summer there have been over 50 incidents of graffiti and dozens of vandalized toilets, playground equipment, picnic tables and shade canopies.

According to the city, increased vandalism numbers over the summer may be due to teenagers being out of school and most sports leagues not running.

Courtesy of Roseville Parks, Recreation and Libraries

“Much of the vandalism and damage we’re seeing could be caused by teenagers who have an abundance of free time on their hands,” the city wrote in a social media post. “There are consequences.”

There will be an increased level of patrols by the Roseville Police Department in and around city facilities and parks, according to the city.