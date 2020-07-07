Vegetation fire in Fairfield prompts evacuations in nearby neighborhood

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A vegetation fire in Fairfield has prompted evacuations of nearby residential streets.

The Fairfield Fire Department reports the fire is spreading a the base of Nelson Hill, just off of Mountain Meadows Drive and Cedar Creek Court.

As of around 6:45 p.m., the fire had burned roughly 50 acres.

Officials are evacuating nearby Scotch Pine, Early Amber and Sierra courts.

Link Road between Cordelia and Pittman roads and Cordelia Road between Link Road and Thomasson Lane have been closed to traffic.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.