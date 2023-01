(KTXL) — A vehicle collision with a tree near Valley Springs sent a small child and another person from Stockton to the hospital on Friday night, according to Calaveras Consolidated Fire.

The collision happened around 2 a.m. along Highway 26 near lower Double Springs Road about three miles east of Valley Springs.

The child and the other occupant were taken to trauma centers in valley. Fire officials said that heavy fog kept them from transporting the victims by air ambulance.