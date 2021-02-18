VIDEO: Lodi Police Department seeks woman who stole from school

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Lodi Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman who has been caught on camera stealing from Vinewood Elementary School on February 10th.

The woman on video surveillance is seen taking bags that contained textbooks, school supplies, and Valentine’s Day activities meant for students to pick up for distance learning.

Police say she is associated with a light-colored Hyundai sedan.

If you have information on the woman’s identity please contact the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or Officer Ramirez at gramirez@lodi.gov.

You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. (Please reference LPD Case #21-1052)