(KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo’s newest member of its giraffe herd is starting to enjoy her surroundings.

In a video posted by the Sacramento Zoo, giraffe calf Cheyenne is shown running around in a yard at the zoo.

“Look who’s enjoying the warm weather! Do you think she’s enjoying herself?,” the zoo said on a Facebook post.

According to the zoo, Cheyenne can be spotted in the yard with the rest of the female giraffes in the herd every morning until noon.

Courtesy of the Sacramento Zoo.

The zoo’s update comes after the calf started to meet other members of the herd earlier this month.

Baby Cheyenne was born on Jan. 23 and was given her name following a weeks-long online auction with the highest bidder getting the opportunity to name the calf. The auction ended on Feb. 28.

The highest bid was $11,200 and the calf was named in memory of the donor’s loved one, a spokesperson with the zoo previously told FOX40 News.