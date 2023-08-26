(FOX40.COM) — Community advocate and co-founder of non-profit organization Voice of the Youth, Berry Accius, announced a 500+ backpack drive to happen Saturday at their ‘Back 2 School Block Party’.

“One of the greatest memories as a kid was the first day of school and shopping for school supplies,” Accius told FOX40.COM. “I want to bring the fun back to school shopping. It wasn’t a stressor for me and I want other kids to have the same fun experience.”

Accius said the annual backpack drive started as a small event in 2008 and grew to be a resource for hundreds of students each year. He said his motivation to give back to his community was sparked by his father who raised him to have a heart for people in need.

Co-founder of Voice of The Youth, Berry Accius, shopped for nearly 500 backpacks that will be disbursed at the non-profit’s annual backpack drive, on August 26/Courtesy photo

“When I was younger my mother was struck with mental illness. My dad took care of her even though he didn’t have to,” Accius said. “The first example I saw of loving unconditionally was from my father. I never knew how much that would be an apprentice to what I do now with Voice of the Youth.”

The backpack drive is advertised to have some designer backpacks and some with a few of the youth’s favorite characters on them like Barbie, Batman, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avengers and more. Additional school supplies will be available.

There will also be free food, music, jumpers, arts and crafts, and other resources according to their event flyer.

“This is about bringing back humanity, putting smiles on faces, and bringing down blessings,” Accius said.

The Voice of the Youth backpack drive will happen on August 26 from 5-8:30 p.m. at 4625 44th Str, Sacramento. People interested in the backpack drive are required to register before attending. For more information on how to register or donate contact Voice of Youth at 916-912-7183 or Voyimpact@gmail.com.