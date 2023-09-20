LOOMIS (KTXL) — Del Oro’s off to a 5-0 start through the first half of the season, and leading the way on offense is Caden Pinnick.

Pinnick is a three-sport star for the Golden Eagles. Along with football, he also shines in basketball and baseball.

His play on the gridiron is starting to earn him scholarship offers. Most recently, Sac State offered him, joining Brown as the two D1 offers he’s gotten.

FOX40’s Kirsten Kellar recently caught up with Pinnick to talk about the offer from the Hornets, playing three sports and the dream of playing multiple sports in college.