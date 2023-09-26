LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) – Del Oro three-sport athlete Caden Pinnick is a rising star for the Golden Eagles. The senior plays football, basketball and baseball and is dedicated to taking his game to the collegiate level.

“I love every sport,” Pinnick said. “I’ve been playing since I was young. It’s kind of like that relationship you can’t get out of. I have a strong love for all three, ya know they’re all equal.”

Pinnick adds the dream is to be able to play multiple sports at the college level. The senior discusses the season he’s having thus far, where his grit comes from, family, what fans would be surprised to learn about him and much more.