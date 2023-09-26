SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – After transferring numerous times, Sacramento State football quarterback Kaiden Bennett finally feels like the Hornets is a program he can call home.

“I always tell myself I wish I would of known a lot of the things I know now,” Bennett said as he reflects on his time with each program. “Just all the information I know of why I’m here or why I’m doing what I’m doing… I think there’s a lot of things I had to grow and realize. I think overtime I’ve got to the point where I know what those things are.”

Bennett, a Folsom alum, discusses his journey to the FCS program, growing up in Reno, transferring, family and more.