SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The series between the NBA’s two NorCal teams is tied! The Golden State Warriors have tied the series 2-2 after a 126-125 nail-biting home win over the Sacramento Kings Sunday afternoon at Chase Center.

Sacramento forward Harrison Barnes nearly hit a game-winning buzzer-beater but missed the 3-point shot attempt. Golden State protects its home court after dropping the first two games of this series in Sacramento.

Warriors forward Draymond Green returned to the floor after serving his suspension in Game 3. He came off the bench — contributing 12 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists in 31 minutes.

Kevon Looney grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out six assists.

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox led all scorers with 38 points (13-30 FG), adding nine rebounds and five assists.

Warriors Notables

Stephen Curry: 32 points (11-22 FG, 5-11 3-PT), 5 rebounds, 4 assists

Klay Thompson: 26 points (9-15 FG, 4-9 3-PT)

Jordan Poole: 22 points (8-15 FG)

Kings Notables

Keegan Murray: 23 points (9-13 FG), 7 rebounds

Domantas Sabonis: 14 points (7-13 FG), 7 rebounds, 8 assists

Game 5 will be Wednesday in Sacramento. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.

This story will be updated.