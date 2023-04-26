SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The first-round series between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings has captured the interest of fans well outside of Northern California. Of all the first-round games in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, none of them have garnered as many eyes as the one between the two NorCal rivals.

Game 4 between the Warriors and Kings drew the largest TV audience for a first-round game across any network in 21 years, according to a press release from ESPN. The Warriors’ 126-125 nail-biting win averaged 7,523,000 viewers during Sunday afternoon’s ABC broadcast — peaking at 10,406,000 viewers.

The game was also the most-watched television program on Sunday, the release said. Game 4 was the most-watched first-round playoff game since Lakers-Blazers Game 3 in 2002 averaged 8,555,000 viewers — a matchup that featured NBA legends Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

Fan interest in this series also goes beyond TV ratings. Game 1 in Sacramento was reported to be the most expensive non-Finals ticket ever with an average cost of $668 to get inside Golden 1 Center.

Game 5 will be Wednesday night in Sacramento. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT; the game will be televised on TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area