SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr previews the first round of NBA playoffs against the Sacramento Kings and former Warriors associate coach Mike Brown.

Kerr discusses Andrew Wiggins return to practice and his progress thus far, facing Brown in the postseason, Stephen Curry’s growth in the game, and more.

Game one of the NBA first round playoff series between the Kings and Warriors tips off Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m.