WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Monday, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels fired a missile, striking a U.S.-owned ship just off the coast of Yemen.

No one was hurt and the ship is still afloat.

The attack appears to be in retaliation for last week’s air strikes by U.S. and United Kingdom military forces on Houthi targets in Yemen.

President Biden ordered the strikes to respond to Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) says Congress should have been consulted about the strike.

“It is Congress that has the right to declare war, not the president of the United States,” he said.

Houthi rebels say they will continue attacking the U.S. and other ships in the Red Sea until Israel ends its war on Hamas in Gaza.

But Israel says it will fight on, it’s been 100 days since Hamas’ attack on Israel.

“Israel has a right to respond to this horrific terrorist attack from Hamas,” Sanders added, but he’s been critical of Israel’s unrelenting attacks in Gaza.

“You do not have a right to go to war against an entire people, women and children,” he said.

Over the weekend, thousands gathered in the nation’s capital to call for an end to the fighting in Gaza. Palestinian authorities say 24,000 people have been killed.

Iowa Republican Joni Ernest (R-Iowa) warns that six Americans are still being held hostage by Hamas.

“They are being tortured. They have been raped. They have been denied medication, ” she said.

The White House is urging Israel to scale back the war.