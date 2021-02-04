Placerville police announce arrests of father, stepmother in death of Roman Lopez

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Placerville announced the arrests of Roman Lopez’s father and stepmother in connection to his death in January 2020.

Jordan Piper, Lopez’s 36-year-old father, is charged with failure to provide for a child along with child abuse and torture. Lindsay Piper, the boy’s 38-year-old stepmother, is charged with poisoning, child abuse and torture.

Both were taken into custody in Calaveras County.

Lopez was found dead in the basement of his father’s home in January 2020, hours after he was reported missing.

He was 11 years old.

This is a developing story.