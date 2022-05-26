CALIFORNIA. (KTXL) — With the intense warm weather that the Sacramento region is already experiencing this year many people will be looking for a place to cool off, but some waterways can be more hazardous than they appear.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation and the California Department of Water Resources have a number of tips on water safety.

Water Resources also has a number of educational materials for children to help remind them of the importance of being water safe.

One of the more dangerous water conditions is cold water that people are not prepared for, according to Parks and Recreation.

Rivers around the Sacramento region can have water temperatures between 30 and 40 degrees, which can take your breath away, according to Parks and Recreation.

Parks and Recreation warns against jumping into cold water as it can cause the swimmer to involuntarily gasp for air underwater. It can also cause cardiac arrest, temporary paralysis and hypothermia.

Both agencies agree that diving headfirst is also extremely dangerous as hidden rocks or shallow bottoms can cause serious injury, possibly resulting in death.

Water safety tips:

Wear a life jacket

Swim only at lifeguard protected beaches

Teach children that swimming in open water is different than swimming in a pool

Do not enter cold water

Have an adult ‘water watcher’ for children

Never dive headfirst into water

Beware of drop-offs into deep water

Look before you leap or dive into the water

Don’t mix drinking with recreation