West Sacramento PD investigating abduction reports on social media, say “no official calls”

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – West Sacramento police say they are investigating reports of a potential abduction Tuesday night.

According to officials, police became aware of social media reports of a potential abduction, sparking the investigation.

Officials say they have researched the incident and at this time “have had no official calls for service regarding this incident occurring.”

Police are in contact with the person who made the initial posts on social media, and will conduct a follow-up to determine exactly what happened.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.