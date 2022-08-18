WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A West Sacramento elementary school announced that it had shut off water fountains because of water quality concerns.

The Washington Unified School District was made aware of water quality concerns at Riverbank Elementary School on Aug. 9, a day before the school year started on Aug. 10.

According to a representative from the Riverbank Elementary School, bottled water was put in every classroom and workspace before students and staff returned to campus.

The school contacted an independent laboratory to investigate the water. Currently, the laboratory is continuing to test and assess the water. The water fountains on campus will remain off until the investigation has finished for the safety of everyone.

In October of 2021, the school previously contacted a laboratory to check the water and it was deemed safe at the time.