WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – West Sacramento welcomed the Savannah Bananas with a sold-out crowd of over 14,000 fans at Sutter Health Park Saturday night.

Families lining up as early as 11:00 a.m. to see baseball’s version of the Harlem Globetrotters in action.

Former San Francisco Giants All-Star Hunter Pence, was joined by former A’s outfielders Josh Reddick and Eric Byrnes, were in attendance to join in on all of the fun.

Owner of the Savannah Bananas Jesse Cole says the future is bright for Banana ball.

“We’re gonna be playing in Major League stadiums next year,” Cole said. “We’re going to be playing international. We think we’re going to be playing in front of the largest crowds in the history of baseball because the fans, their support, is second to none. We’re ready to take this all over the world and have some fun.”