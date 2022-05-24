CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — With monkeypox being detected coast-to-coast people are wandering what to know about this rare disease that has found its way into the United States.

Symptoms:

fever

headache

muscle aches

backache

swollen lymph nodes

chills

exhaustion

Transmission:

contact with an animal that carries the disease

person that carries the disease

material contaminated with the virus

Virus can enter through broken skin, respiratory tract or mucous membrane

Respiratory droplets can not travel more than a few feet

Disinfection and Vaccines:

Regular cleaning detergents are effective at killing virus

Two vaccines are available, one that targets smallpox and another that targets monkeypox