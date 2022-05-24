CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — With monkeypox being detected coast-to-coast people are wandering what to know about this rare disease that has found its way into the United States.
Symptoms:
- fever
- headache
- muscle aches
- backache
- swollen lymph nodes
- chills
- exhaustion
Transmission:
- contact with an animal that carries the disease
- person that carries the disease
- material contaminated with the virus
- Virus can enter through broken skin, respiratory tract or mucous membrane
- Respiratory droplets can not travel more than a few feet
Disinfection and Vaccines:
- Regular cleaning detergents are effective at killing virus
- Two vaccines are available, one that targets smallpox and another that targets monkeypox