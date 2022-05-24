CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — With monkeypox being detected coast-to-coast people are wandering what to know about this rare disease that has found its way into the United States.

Symptoms:

  • fever
  • headache
  • muscle aches
  • backache
  • swollen lymph nodes
  • chills
  • exhaustion

Transmission:

  • contact with an animal that carries the disease
  • person that carries the disease
  • material contaminated with the virus
  • Virus can enter through broken skin, respiratory tract or mucous membrane
  • Respiratory droplets can not travel more than a few feet

Disinfection and Vaccines:

  • Regular cleaning detergents are effective at killing virus
  • Two vaccines are available, one that targets smallpox and another that targets monkeypox