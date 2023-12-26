(FOX40.COM) — After a Christmas weekend that saw only cloudy skies with dry conditions, it looks like wet weather will begin returning to Northern California for the New Year.

According to the National Weather Service Sacramento station, widespread light to moderate rain will move into the region on Wednesday before slowing down on Thursday.

The areas to be most effected by this incoming storm will be the far north coast, northern Sacramento Valley and around the lakes district.

At least an inch of rain is expected to fall in these areas, mostly on Wednesday.

In the Sacramento area, rainfall is expected to be less eventful with a half-inch of rain falling in the capital city at the most.

Northern San Joaquin is only expected to get as much as a quarter-inch of rain.

Further north into the Sacramento Valley and east into the Sierra Nevada foothills, rain totals are forecasted to peak at one-inch.

In the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada, between 5,000 and 6,000 feet, some snow may be seen, but the NWS has not shared their forecasted totals.

There is a 15% to 20% that at least four inches of snow will fall at the pass level, according to the NWS.