TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A 39-acre fire was detected in the Ishi Wilderness at 6:33 p.m. on Thursday by the California OES Fire Integrated Real-Time Intelligence System (FIRIS).

The fire is near Graham Pinery and Wildcat Creek in Tehama County, according to Lassen National Forest. The area is about 125 miles north of Sacramento.

Lassen National Forest reported on Twitter at 9:14 a.m. that initial attack teams and smoke jumpers were sent to the area and are working to contain the fire.

This is an ongoing incident. More information will be provided when it becomes available.