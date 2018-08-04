Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California Connection
National and World News
Political Connection
Entertainment
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Victim identified in Modesto fatal shooting
Top Stories
Celebrities get virus tests, raising concerns of inequality
Top Stories
Sacramento restaurants, bars adapt by offering takeout, delivery to customers
Video
Sunrise Mall remains open despite county directives
Video
Employee says he ‘felt betrayed’ by Thunder Valley Casino after it announced temporary closure
Video
Health care workers getting sicker from coronavirus than other patients, expert says
Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Football
Soccer
Inside California Politics
Coronavirus – The latest
Studio40 LIVE
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Seen On FOX40
Program Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Wildfire Relief
Australia turns from defense to offense in wildfire battle
Report: Firefighter overtime surges 65% in California
Rain may douse Southern California wildfire threatening homes
Crews make progress on California wildfires
Kincade Fire evacuees eager for word they can return home
More Wildfire Relief Headlines
Firefighters Gain Ground Against Southern California Wildfires
Department of Fish and Wildlife Says Abandoned Bear Cubs Were Taken Illegally from Their Mother
Podcast: Paradise Lost – California’s Deadliest Wildfire
Roseville Hosts Town Hall Meeting for Camp Fire Survivors
Man Buys Time for Camp Fire Escapees by Using Garden Hose
As the Fire Neared, This 93-Year-Old Knew She Had to Get Out. Then Her Garbageman Showed Up.
Casa Roble Rams Invite Paradise Bobcats to Playoff Game, Start Donation Drive
Video: Emotional Support for Wildfire Victims
Firefighters From Puerto Rico Helping to Battle Miles Fire in S. Oregon
Australia and New Zealand to Send Fire Crews to Help Battle California Wildfires
Trending
Sacramento County, Davis, Manteca direct residents to stay home
Video
Yolo County officials issue shelter-in-place order to prevent spread of coronavirus
More of California under tight restrictions due to virus
Science experiment shows importance of washing hands with soap
Video
Employee says he ‘felt betrayed’ by Thunder Valley Casino after it announced temporary closure
Video
Rancho Cordova man tweets experience with COVID-19 symptoms
Video