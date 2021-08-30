100-acre Washington Fire destroys 17 structures, is 50% contained

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews continue to work the Washington Fire in Jamestown, which broke out Thursday afternoon, growing to 81 acres the same evening.

Monday morning, the fire is 100 acres and 50% contained.

The fire prompted evacuation orders and warnings for several areas, including in the city of Sonora.

Golden Dove Lane and Silver Pine Drive were the only areas still under evacuation orders Monday morning.

A map with current evacuation information can be found here.

Seventeen structures were destroyed by the Washington Fire, Cal Fired reported. Crews are continuing to construct and strengthen the fire containment line as critical fire conditions continue.

For online resources and the latest information on evacuation orders, click or tap here.

#WashingtonFire near Golf Links Road and Highway 108, West of Sonora in Tuolumne County remains 100 acres and 50% contained. Unified Command: @CALFIRETCU & City of Sonora.https://t.co/YNeQ1BPPwZ pic.twitter.com/9eDAx9rlh0 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 30, 2021

Residents can sign up for Tuolumne County’s emergency alert system for evacuation information using the link below.

Updates can also be found on the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The following locations have been listed as evacuation centers:

Tuolumne Memorial Hall at 18375 Fir Avenue in Tuolumne, CA in Tuolumne County

Westside Pavillion at 17807 Tuolumne Road in Tuolumne, CA in Tuolumne County [RV’s and Trailers]

“This is definitely the worst it has been. Every year there’s usually a fire but it’s a real small one, but this is the biggest one that we’ve had as close to our home,” evacuee Ralphie Hanse Hansen told FOX40 Friday.

Tuolumne County and American Red Cross are assisting families whose homes or structures were destroyed by the Washington Fire. Call 209-533-5151 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for assistance.