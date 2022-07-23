Smoke from the Oak Fire fills the sky and valley around the burn area. Courtesy of PG&E

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In less than a day the Oak Fire, burning in Mariposa County, has grown to 6,555 acres with 0% containment, according to CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE reported on Saturday morning that 10 structures have been destroyed, 5 have been damaged and 2,000 are threatened from this rapidly growing fire.

The fire is being described by CAL FIRE as “extreme with frequent runs, spot fires and group torching.”

An infrared image of the Oak Fire on Saturday. Courtesy of FIRIS

Evacuation orders are still in place for numerous zones in the area of the fire.

At 10:54 p.m. on Friday, CAL FIRE reported that the fire had burned 4,350 acres.

Mariposa County Fire, PG&E, CHP and Mariposa County Public Works are working with CAL FIRE on the Oak Fire.

More than 400 total personnel are working this fire, according to CAL FIRE, including, 11 hand crews, 4 helicopters, 45 engines, 4 dozers and 4 water tenders.