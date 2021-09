AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bridge Fire, burning in Auburn, forced evacuation over the weekend after it sparked Sunday beneath the Foresthill Bridge, spreading across Foresthill Road.

As of Monday morning, the Bridge Fire is 300 acres and 5% contained.

The Lake Clementine area remains under an evacuation order, according to Placer County officials. Clipper Gap is under an evacuation warning.

