9 national forests to close due to fire conditions

(KTXL) — Nine National Forests will temporarily close because of extreme fire conditions, the U.S. Forest Service said on Thursday.
The closures, which include Tahoe National Forest and Mendocino National Forest, will be effective Aug. 22 through Sept. 6.
The following National Forests will be affected by the closure:
- Klamath National Forest
- Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit
- Lassen National Forest
- Mendocino National Forest
- Modoc National Forest
- Plumas National Forest
- Shasta-Trinity National Forest
- Six Rivers National Forest
- Tahoe National Forest
