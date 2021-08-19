9 national forests to close due to fire conditions

(KTXL) — Nine National Forests will temporarily close because of extreme fire conditions, the U.S. Forest Service said on Thursday.

The closures, which include Tahoe National Forest and Mendocino National Forest, will be effective Aug. 22 through Sept. 6.

The following National Forests will be affected by the closure:

Klamath National Forest

Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit

Lassen National Forest

Mendocino National Forest

Modoc National Forest

Plumas National Forest

Shasta-Trinity National Forest

Six Rivers National Forest

Tahoe National Forest

Read the full closure order here