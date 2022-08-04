SISYIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A private contractor working the McKinney fire was injured while driving across a bridge, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a bridge along Humbug Road, within the evacuation zone, gave way and debris fell around the contractors vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that the person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said they are able to reposed to calls like these because of the additional law enforcement recourses from surrounding agencies.

So far the McKinney fire has claimed at least four lives, according to the sheriff’s office.