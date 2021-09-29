All evacuation orders lifted as crews make progress containing Fawn Fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — All evacuation orders have been lifted as crews make progress containing the Fawn Fire, burning in Shasta County.

The Fawn Fire has burned 8,595 acres and is 75% contained as of Wednesday morning.

8,595 Acres Burned 75% Contained 80 Structures Threatened 185 Structures Destroyed 26 Structures Damaged Sept. 29, 7 a.m. Cal Fire Numbers

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Shasta County on Monday to help with the response to the Fawn Fire.

On Wednesday, crews will continue to strengthen containment lines, patrolling the fire area and extinguishing hot spots.

Winds are expected to be 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, Cal Fire reported.

Alexandra Souverneva was charged with felony arson to wildland with an enhancement because of a declared state of emergency in California, Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said.

Souverneva was trying to boil drinking water, according to a criminal complaint from the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office.

“She said the water contained bear urine and tried to filter the water with a tea bag. She said that didn’t work so she attempted to make a fire to boil the water. She stated it was too wet for the fire to start,” according to the court document.

The Palo Alto woman is also being investigated to see if she’s started other fires in Shasta County and throughout the state, Bridgett said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

