All evacuation orders lifted for Bennett Fire in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews were able to quickly contain most of the Bennett Fire in Grass Valley Wednesday.

Thursday morning, the fire was 59 acres and remained 70% contained.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday morning all road blocks and evacuation orders were lifted.

The fire began off East Bennett Road and Lava Rock Avenue, putting Grass Valley residents on high alert.

FOX40 spoke to a father-son duo that brought their water tank to help fire crews put out the fire.

“It was just raging, just tree topping, cars were exploding over here. It was pretty intense,” said Jeff Hansen.

Aggressive aerial attacks played a huge role in slowing down the Bennett Fire, crews said. Light winds Wednesday also allowed crews to quickly contain spot fires.

The nearby airport also helped crews get the fire under control quickly, allowing planes and helicopters to reload and attack the fire before it got worse.