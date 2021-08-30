Amador County property owners prepare even as Caldor Fire burns away from them

The Latest – Monday, Aug. 30

8:30 p.m.

Deputies report the Caldor Fire is now in Amador County, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The Caldor Fire has grown to over 186,000 acres and is 15% contained, Cal Fire reported.

Evening Update from the Caldor Fire 8/30/21 pic.twitter.com/aX6EKf8nyK — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) August 31, 2021

Original story below:

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One Amador County property owner is still taking precautions even as the Caldor Fire appears to be burning away from him.

Highway 88 in Amador County runs right into the Kirkwood Ski Resort Area. The fire has come so close to the road that it’s been closed since Sunday.

Evacuation orders have been issued throughout all of South Lake Tahoe and along Highway 88 due to the Caldor Fire, which is burning in the Eldorado National Forest.

The wind was blowing up the western slope for most of Monday, meaning those watching had a clear view of the smoke billowing from Highway 50 on the other side of the ridge near Strawberry and could see how violent the fire was burning there, with the Lake Tahoe Basin not far away.

At one point, there was a hard closure of the highway, meaning the media, utility crews and all non-firefighting personnel were kept away for their own safety.

The owners of Cook’s Station, a restaurant and rest stop along Highway 88 at the 5,000-foot level, have not evacuated. Instead, they were clearing their property of burnable material.

“We’ve been clearing a lot of brush, dropping small timber just trying to make a containment line, basically,” said owner Jeremy Brawley.

There was nothing left to do because there were no customers with the highway closed.

There is, however, a sense of urgency, even if the wind is in their favor. Several employees lost homes in Grizzly Flats near where the fire started.

They were thanking firefighters in advance.

“Off to those firefighters doing what they’re doing. I see those tankers going by and they’re whopping it up, and hopefully, they’ll get it under control,” Brawley told FOX40. “Hats off to those firefighters and those guys in front of those firelines.”

In the meantime, they are doing what they can to help themselves.

Property owners along Highway 88 have no other choice but to do what they can in case the fire changes direction.