YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE said that crews have reached 35% containment on the Apple Fire Thursday morning.

CAL FIRE’s 8:22 a.m. incident report states the fire has burned 39 acres since igniting at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

CAL FIRE said Wednesday that the fires threat to nearby structures had been mitigated.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.