At least 155 structures destroyed in Fawn Fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews are working to minimize the damage to homes, critical infrastructure and areas of cultural significance as the Fawn Fire continues to burn.

The Fawn Fire has burned 8,559 acres and is 50% contained as of Monday morning.

Damage assessment teams went out Saturday to determine how many buildings have burned in the forest fire that displaced thousands of residents in Northern California.

At least 155 structures have been destroyed in the Fawn Fire.

Crews will continue to assess the area for damage through Monday night.

8,559 Acres Burned 50% Contained 2,340 Structures Threatened 155 Structures Destroyed 22 Structures Damaged Sept. 27, 7 a.m. Cal Fire Numbers

The California Office of Emergency Services reported Friday evening that 5,200 Shasta County residents were under evacuations.

Cal Fire officials said the Fawn Fire is “burning with moderate to low intensity in timber and ground fuels.”

Winds up to 35 mph are expected to push to the north and east on Monday, Cal Fire reported. Residents within the evacuation warning zones should be prepared to leave if fire activity increases.

#FawnFire near Fawndale Rd and Radcliff Rd, northeast of Shasta Lake in Shasta County is 8,559 acres and 50% contained. @CALFIRESHU & @ShastaSheriff https://t.co/ZelNzPtd3c pic.twitter.com/uaWHPPAGhV — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 27, 2021

Authorities have arrested a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of starting the blaze that erupted on Sept. 22.

Alexandra Souverneva was charged Friday with felony arson to wildland with an enhancement because of a declared state of emergency in California, Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said.

The Palo Alto woman also is being investigated to see if she’s started other fires in Shasta County and throughout the state, Bridgett said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Shasta County officials have a 211 Disaster Update page for the Fawn Fire. Click or tap here to view.

Residents can sign up for Shasta County’s emergency alert system for evacuation information using the links below:

Evacuation information can also be found at the social media pages and sites below:

The following location has been listed as evacuation centers:

Church of the Nazarene at 2225 Bechelli Lane in Redding, CA

Fawn Fire Evacuation Zone Map Below: