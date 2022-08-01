SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — While the McKinney Fire has consumed 55,943 acres since it began on Friday there are several other wildland fires raging in the county.

The China 2 Fire started on Saturday after the Evans Fire and the China Fire combined west of the McKinney Fire, northeast of Happy Camp and west of Seiad Valley.

On Sunday at 12:58 p.m. FIRIS mapped the China 2 Fire at 1,625.5 acres with 0% containment, a growth of 1,473.5 acres from when FIRIS mapped the fire at 12:56 p.m. on Saturday.

An updated by Klamath Nation Forest on Monday shows the China 2 Fire has now burned nearly 2,000 acres.

The Kelsey Fire has burned 75 acres with 0% containment, southwest of the McKinney Fire, southeast of the China 2 Fire and about 18 miles from Fort Jones, according to Klamath National Forest.

This fire has also seen growth in the last day as FIRIS mapped the Kelsey Fire on Sunday at 1:12 p.m. at 39.9 acres.

Klamath NF said that CAL FIRE is assisting with this fire and that evacuation orders are still in place.

The Alex Fire, located northwest of the McKinney Fire, has burned 140 acres and is at 0% containment.

CAL FIRE is also responding to two fires in their area, the Meamber Fire and the Shackleford Fire.

The Meamber fire is burning near Meamber Creek Road and Scott River Road, northwest of Fort Jones, according to CAL FIRE.

As of 6:59 a.m. on Monday the fire has burned 40 acres and is 5% contained.

The Shackleford Fire is burning off of Shackleford Road and Big Meadows Creek, west of Fort Jones, according to CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE is reporting that the fire has burned 31 acres and is 20% contained.