AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Mosquito Fire continues to expand its footprint rapidly in the foothills, but one community just 25 miles away is working to make sure wildfires do not run through their town.

“This is one of the biggest ones,” Shawn Rawlins, Auburn resident of 60 years, said.

The dangerous Mosquito Fire is not threatening the city of Auburn, but the smell in the air is a reminder of the threat communities like Auburn face.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I think we ought to get back out there and manage our forest is what we have to do,” Rawlins said.

While that might be a tougher problem to tackle, the city of Auburn is looking toward what they can control: reducing wildfire risk in the city.

“If this was a problem that was easy to solve, we would have already solved it,” Cal Fire Deputy Directo and Auburn Council Member Daniel Berlant said.

Auburn has a major risk of wildfire over the next 30 years, according to nonprofit First Street Foundation, which gives each home a wildfire threat rating. Berlant said the clock is ticking for communities to lower the wildfire risk.

“Maybe nothing is going to happen tomorrow, maybe nothing will happen next week, but it is fires like Mosquito that can wipe out parts, if not all our communities,” Berlant said.

That is why city leaders, like Berlant, who is also with CAL FIRE, applaud a new committee report that highlights 23 ways to reduce wildfire risk.

“It’s not an issue of if the fire will come it is when it will come,” Auburn Fire Chief Dave Spencer said. “When that comes, we need to be prepared for that, and how we do that is through those very simple defensible space and home hardening.”

“We want our community to be together. We are no longer a community that will say, ‘This is my land, and I do what I want.’ Because it is going to impact your neighbor,” Spencer said.

Spencer said they have already completed some of the recommended items. He and Berlant add it is not going to be an overnight change, but as the Mosquito Fire burns nearby, doing nothing is not an option anymore.

“I do not want to see Auburn on the same list of Grizzly Flats, Paradise and parts of Santa Rosa and Greenville,” Berlant said

City leaders agreed to add more funding to the Greater Auburn Area Safe Council, setting up a donation program to help fund the other priorities and giving enforcement power to the committee.

Berlant also adds they hope to work together with other nearby communities to reduce the risk of wildfire.