BBB shares warning of price gouging after fire evacuations

Unfortunately, as people are displaced from their homes, forced to evacuate in the face of dangerous wildfires, some people want to take advantage of the chaos.

The threat the Caldor Fire poses to Lake Tahoe residents is exposing differences between laws against price-gouging in Nevada and California.

While California prohibits exorbitant price increases during emergencies, a ban that Nevada lawmakers passed this year doesn’t take effect until October.

Evacuees are reporting rideshare companies quoting trips from area ski resorts to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport at eight times the normal rate and hotels on the Nevada side of the resort town hiked room rates to nearly $450 per night.

Alma Galvan, with Better Business Bureau, joined FOX40 to share a warning about price gouging in and around wildfire zones.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.